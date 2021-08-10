 Skip to main content
Send us your upcoming Tucson performances for our Fall Arts Preview

Local arts groups hold performances galore during the fall and winter months, including several renditions of "The Nutcracker" ballet. 

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Live music, dance, theater. 

Oh, how we have missed you. 

Many of Tucson's arts organizations are opening back up this fall, just in time for our 2021 Caliente Fall Arts Preview. 

If you are in the arts and have performances planned through December, you can submit them to us through our online form at tucne.ws/fallarts21

Submissions will be accepted through August 27.

