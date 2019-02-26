Reviews
“The Hall of Final Ruin” — Something Something Theatre Co. See story.
“Time Stands Still” — Live Theatre Workshop. See story.
Opening
”The Secret in the Wings” — The Rogue Theatre. See story.
“A Conversation With Edith Head” — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Susan Claassen, who co-wrote this piece with Paddy Calistro, becomes the famed Hollywood costume designer in this show that dishes on big stars and the costumes they wore. Claassen bears a striking resemblance to Head, and this show is filled with humor and tantalizing information. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 1; 3-5 p.m. March 2. $35. 882-9721, invisibletheatre.com
38th annual High School Shakespeare Competition — Tornabene Theatre on the University of Arizona campus, 1025 N. Olive. Students from 24 Southern Arizona high schools will perform monologues as they try to win an all-expenses-paid trip to New York for the national competition. This is a grand opportunity to indulge your Shakespeare nerd side. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2. Free. 975-2437.
”Chosen Child” — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Winding Road Theatre Ensemble does a reading of this Monica Bauer play about mothers, memories and the ties that may (or may not) bind. The intergenerational family drama plays out over more than six decades. 7:30-9 p.m. March 2; 2-3:30 p.m. March 3. $15. 401-3626, windingroadtheater.org
”Late Nite Catechism 3: Til Death Do Us Part” — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Sister is now offering up hilarious lessons on the sacraments of marriage and the last rites, including her own wacky version of the Newlywed Game. Classroom participation is a must. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8. $37-$57. 547-3040, foxtucson.com
Last chance
“Crimes of the Heart” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, on the lower level of the Tucson Mall. Beth Henley created a sensation almost 40 years ago when she introduced us to the Magrath sisters in her play “Crimes of the Heart.” Arizona Rose Theatre is bringing them back with its production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. The sisters have come together at the Mississippi home of their dying grandfather. Lenny lives there with him. Babe has shot her abusive husband and is out on bail, and Meg has escaped a failed singing career on the West Coast. The Magraths are the ultimate dysfunctional family, but Henley infused her play with humor and insight. Stephanie Howell directs, and the cast includes Diane Ouradnik, Michelle Loera, Diana Olivares, Noor Baghai, William Howell and Luke Howell. Final performances are 7-9:30 p.m. March 2; 2-4:30 p.m. March 2 and 3. $17. 888-0509, arizonarosetheatre.com
Continuing
“The Belle of Tombstone” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar-room brawls, stagecoach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com
“The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 Sundays through March 24. $10. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org