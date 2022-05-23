Shop in the cool of night at this Tucson market west of downtown

The night time is the right time during our sweltering summers in Southern Arizona.

The folks at the MSA Annex know this.

That’s why, starting this Friday, May 27, they are bringing back their popular MSA Annex Summer Night Market.

More than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors will be on-site, selling their creations — things like jewelry, purses, photo prints, produce — from 6 to 10 p.m.

“It’s a wonderful way to connect with the heart of Tucson, as many of the local artists are deeply inspired by the desert,” said Hannah McCarthy, event coordinator for the Annex, via email. “It’s beautiful to watch the crowd come alive.”

McCarthy said the night market has been operating since 2018, running during the last Friday of each of Tucson’s hottest months, May to September.

Like everything else in Tucson, the market was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID, but McCarthy said, given that it was an outdoor event, and with vaccines rolling out, it was deemed safe enough to bring back in 2021. It was the first major event for the Mercado District since the start of the pandemic.

“It was an incredible turnout,” McCarthy said. “The Tucson community was so excited to get back out into the world ... So many people, including myself, were able to see familiar faces again and experience the first taste of normalcy that many of us had not felt in a long while.”

McCarthy said some of the vendors at the night market got their start because of the pandemic.

“Tucson has so much talent,” she said. “And many folks tapped into their creativity during COVID and turned that creativity into thriving businesses.”

In addition to the vendors, the market will feature food trucks and downtown staple DJ Herm providing the music.

Many of the businesses at the Annex, including its outdoor bar Westbound, will also stay open during the event.

For more information, visit mercadodistrict.com/events

