Admit it: By Friday, you’ll be staring down the remnants of the Thanksgiving picked-over turkey and pumpkin pie and mulling over the nightmare of Black Friday shopping. The only thing on your mind will be developing an escape plan.
Boy are we thankful for the tireless efforts of Tucson concert promoters and Tucson bands this weekend.
Here are three shows on Friday, Nov. 23, that offer the perfect distraction from your holiday and Black Friday overload.
Give us some local love: Eight Tucson bands on one stage? We’re there! These Local Love concerts are the perfect chance to check out the talent coming from our backyard. On deck beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at 191 Toole: Gutter Town, Animate Echoes, Fire Glass, Dedwin, Bordertown Devils, For or Against and Endavus. It’s a 21-and-up show and admission is $5 in advance at ticketfly.com or $8 at the door, 191 E. Toole Ave. Details: 191toole.com
Rock and wrapping paper: Call this one your first charitable act of the holiday season. “Cryptic Wisdom’s Turnt 4 Tots” is a concert and toy drive presented by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, The Rock and Mad Moody Ltd. Tucson rapper David Gonzalez — aka Cryptic Wisdom — heads a lineup that includes Mopar Bentley, Booda, Stacc Styles, Whitney Peyton and special guests at The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave., beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $20 at the door if you don’t have a toy; bring a toy and it’s $10. Proceeds and the toys, of course, benefit Tucson’s Toys For Tots. Details: rocktucson.com
Holy rolling fun on a Friday: Holy Rolling Empire shares the Club Congress stage with Asian Fred and Dirt Friends, and this might just be the quirky fun we need 24 hours after turkey day. Doors at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., open at 8 p.m. Friday and it’s a 21-and-older show.
Admission is $5 at the door. Details: hotelcongress.com