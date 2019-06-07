VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Shy Artists' Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Frank Rose will show his Catalina Mountain paintings. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 13-July 21. Reception: 5-7 p.m. June 22. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
DeGrazia's 110th Birthday Celebration — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Free cake and ice cream. Stroll through the 10-acre gallery grounds on this special day to see the art and architecture of Arizona's acclaimed artist as we celebrate his birth in the copper mining camp of Morenci on June 14, 1909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
Jack Dykinga: The Grand Canyon National Park (1919-2019) — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Celebrating 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park with images by photographers Jack Dykinga, William H. Bell, Ansel Adams, Mark Klett, and others. June 18-Sept. 7. Reception 7-10 p.m. June 22. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.