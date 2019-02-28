CONCERTS
Classical
Chamber Music Winter Festival — Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. 3-5 p.m. March 10; 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
Douglas Leightenheimer, organ — St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Leightenheimer performs works of Bach and Mendelssohn on the Paul Fritts organ. 7:30-9 p.m. March 8. $15. 296-0791. stalbansaz.org.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra - Gomez Plays Mozart — Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Maestro Jose Luis Gomez, Music Director of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, performance as a violinist on Mozart's Serenade No. 6 for strings. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 9; 2-4 p.m. March 10. $45-$55. 882-8585. tucsonsymphony.org.
March Mini-Concert — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. The Southern Arizona Flute Orchestra will present a mini-concert as part of the Christ Church Concert Series. Includes Dona Nobis Pacem by Mozart as well as two contemporary works, Songs of the Ocean by R. Hirose and Tango Time by R. Lombardo. 11:15-11:45 a.m. March 10. Free. 327-1116.
Arizona Early Music Society: countertenor Andreas Scholl and lutenist Edin Karamazov — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Works of Dowland, Campion, Handel, Caccini, and J. S. Bach, as well as folk music of Europe and the Americas. 3-5 p.m. March 10. $25. 721-0846. azearlymusic.org.
Glenn Miller Orchestra — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 3-5 p.m. March 10. $27-$47. 743-0786. foxtucson.com.
Horns of Tucson Western Sky Concert — Western Way RV Resort, 3100 S. Kinney Road. A French horn choir, under the direction of Barbara Chinworth will feature a diverse collection of music, some arrangements of classical and popular music and others written especially for horns. 3-4:15 p.m. March 10. Free. 1-414-331-6875. facebook.com.
Concert I: Region 2 North American Saxophone Alliance Conference — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Bringing saxophonists together from all around Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Hawaii. Guest artists Jérôme Laran and saxophone sextet The Moanin’ Frogs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 10. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Rehearsal, refreshments and learning more about accordion music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 11. Free. 722-2958. accordionstucson.com.
Max Raabe and Palast Orchester — Fox Tucson Theatre. German orchestra. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 15. $29-$74. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Mahler Symphony No. 5 — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Along with former principal trumpet Conrad Jones to perform Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1 on a program that also features Mahler's Fifth Symphony. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 15; 2-4 p.m. March 17. $30-$86. 882-8585. tucsonsymphony.org.
OPERA
Silent Night — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Based on inspiring true events, opera explores the human cost of war, and the ultimate price of peace. Sung in five languages. 7:30-10 p.m. March 9; 2-5 p.m. March 10. $25-$150. 1-602-266-7464. azopera.org.