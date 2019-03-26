Doesn’t spring just make you wanna sing?
Or sing along, in our case; we’re so out of tune our dogs howl. But we don’t let that stop us from attempting to sing along to our favorite artists.
We found a couple shows where we can embarrass ourselves this weekend.
• Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels is bringing her “Inner Monologue” tour to the Rialto Theatre on Friday, March 29, with opener Billy Raffoul. The “Heaven” singer-songwriter (“All good boys go to heaven / But bad boys bring heaven to you”) will likely sing a whole bunch of “cover” songs that you’ll recognize by artists such as Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony, Gwen Stefani and Nick Jonas. While she didn’t sing them to the top of the charts, Michaels, 25, wrote the songs including “Good for You” for Gomez, “Sorry” with Justin Bieber, “Close” for Jonas and “Miss Movin’ On” for Fifth Harmony — many written early inMichaels career when she was a teen. Friday’s show at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St., starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance through ticketfly.com or $27 day of show.
• We’re all about nostalgia and when Washington alt-rockers Death Cab for Cutie take the Tucson Music Hall stage on Saturday, March 30, we’ll be thinking about all those movies and TV shows the band soundtracked including our faves “The O.C.,” “Six Feet Under” and “Californication.” Tucson is one of the early stops on the band’s 2019 tour that takes them around the U.S. through September with a quick trip to Singapore in July. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $37 to $77 through ticketmaster.com.
• Topeka’s Kansas is still celebrating the 40th anniversary of its iconic 1977 album “Point of Know Return” with a tour that brings them to downtown’s Fox Tucson Theatre on Tuesday, April 2. It was the prog rockers’ fifth album and marked something of a departure from their earlier works, largely in the platinum-selling, chart-topping single “Dust in the Wind” and dominant synthesizers on “Portrait (He Knew).” Of course the title song with the keyboard refrain and addition of violin sounds as fresh today as it did when the album was released.
Tuesday’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $49 to $114 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com.