Time to give thanks and be with family — here are a few places where you can enjoy the holiday without the mess. Prices do not include tax and gratuity. Reservations recommended.
Thanksgiving Specials at Cup Cafe — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. See the specials at hotelcongress.com/food. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 22. 622-8848. hotelcongress.com.
Thanksgiving Brunch — Cayton's Burger Bistro, The Golf Club at Dove Mountain, 6501 Boulder Bridge Pass, Marana. Buffet spread of made-to-order omelets, breakfast favorites, carved roasted turkey, lunchtime selections, appetizers, holiday sides and a bountiful dessert buffet. A credit card or hotel reservation is required to reserve this holiday dining event. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22. $75; $38 ages 12 and under. 572-3401. ritzcarlton.com.
Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner — R & R Family Kitchen & BBQ, 7230 E. 22nd St. Choose between a 14-pound turkey or 23-pound turkey with mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, roasted honey glazed marshmallow pecan yams, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, 18 fresh baked yeast dinner rolls and choice of apple, dutch apple or pumpkin pie. The 14-pound feeds four to eight guests. The 23-pound feeds eight to 12 guests. $199 plus tax for 14-pound dinner; $249 plus tax for 23-pound dinner. A 50 percent deposit is required at time of ordering. Deposits are non-refundable. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22. Order by Nov. 16. 258-9994. rrbbqtucson.com.
Thanksgiving Dinner — Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. Prix fixe four-course menu. Reservation at maynardstucson.com/events/thanksgiving-2/. Noon-7:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $55; $20 ages 12 and under. 545-0577. maynardstucson.com.
Thanksgiving Lunch at CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar — The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana. Three-course holiday lunch including entrée choices and a choice of holiday desserts. Call for reservations. A credit card or hotel reservation is required to reserve this holiday dining event. 12:30-3 p.m. Nov. 22. $79; $38 ages 12 and under. 572-3401. ritzcarlton.com.
Thanksgiving Dinner at CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar — The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana. Four-course traditional holiday menu including entrée choices and a choice of holiday desserts. Call for reservations. A credit card or hotel reservation is required to reserve this special holiday dining event. 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22. $98; $38 ages 12 and under. 572-3401. ritzcarlton.com.
Pies, rolls and more — Village Bakehouse, 7882 N. Oracle Road. Specialty scratch made pies and dinner rolls for Thanksgiving. Local favorites are: pumpkin, apple, pecan, cherry, mincemeat and stuffing bread. Orders must be picked up before Nov. 22. 531-0977.