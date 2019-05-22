DANCING LESSONS AND DANCE PARTY
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. May 30. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. May 30 and June 6. $7. 203-8044.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Vinyl Tap, classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. May 31. $12.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3.00 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 1. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Live music. Introductory lesson at 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. June 1. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3.00 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 4. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. June 4. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Blast Class — Sonoran Stables, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to club level in just one weekend. Both singles and couples welcomed. Wear comfortable shoes and dress is casual attire. 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. $40. 885-6833.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Dance to rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B, and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. June 7. $12.50. 529-1000.