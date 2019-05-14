DANCING AND DANCE LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. May 23 and 30. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. May 23 and 30. $7. 203-8044.
We're Gonna Rock This Town Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jukebox Junqies Band. Timeless songs of the past. 7-9:30 p.m. May 24. $12.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 25. $3. 791-4865.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 28. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. May 28. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Vinyl Tap, classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. May 31. $12.50. 529-1000.