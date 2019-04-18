VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Opening
Small Things Considered, 27th Small Works Invitational — Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Season finale with small paintings, sculpture and everything in between by over 80 artists. April 26-June 22. Reception: 6-8 p.m. June 1. 629-9759. davisdominguez.com.
Et Cetera
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave it with the librarian to be entered into the contest or download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Supplies provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. Through July 29. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Tucson Doll Show and Sale — La Quinta Inn & Suites Reid Park, 102 N. Alvernon Way. Antique, vintage, modern, reproduction, art dolls, bears, miniatures, accessories, parts and supplies. Door prizes, grand prize drawing, and identification/valuation. Early bird admission 7:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. for $15. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 28. $6. 270-0179. tucsondollshow.net.
Mother’s Day Brunch and Jewelry Trunk Show with Diana — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Diana will offer her coffee table book "Private Spaces" for the special Mother’s Day price of $25 and she will be available to sign and personalize purchases. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 2. $25. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Doodling — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Guidance and simple projects to inspire doodlers of all skill levels. Supplies provided. Adults only. 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 3. 594-5305. pima.bibliocommons.com.
First Friday Mosaics May — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Andrea Edmundson will show new techniques and talk about new resources. Ages 16 and up. Register online at AndreaEdmundson.art. Limited seating. 10:30 a.m.-noon. May 3. $15. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Join University of Arizona Museum of Art Docent Tammy Bearden for a presentation on the brilliant art of pastel by examining portraits, still life's, and landscapes. 2-3 p.m. May 3. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.