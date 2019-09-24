CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Daimh Direct From Scotland — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Instrumentals on bagpipes, flutes, whistles, fiddle, strings and vocals. Songs are in Scottish Gaelic by Ellen MacDonald. 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $25. 981-1475.
Take Me To The River: Celebrating the Music of New Orleans — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. New Orleans funk, R&B, soul and jazz together on the same stage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $27-$62. 547-3040.
Guilherme Arantes with Eduardo Mendonca — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Brazilian pianists. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $25. 398-2542.
Popular, rock, country
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3 and 10. $23.95. 529-1000.
Homeward Bound: The Best of Simon & Garfunkel — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5. $25. 529-1000.
Dusty Chaps 50th Anniversary Show — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Homegrown honky-tonk country swing band. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 5. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 622-8848.
Smokey Robinson: Celebrating 60 Years of Motown — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Motown. 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $50. 621-3341.
Sunday Blues and BBQ: the Bad News Blues Band — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza. Big band swing meets hard-core blues. 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6. $5. 622-8848.
MacDougal Street West in a Peter, Paul and Mary Experience — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. Red River Fiddlers and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8. $13.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills and status. 5:30-7:30. Oct. 9. Free. 529-1000.
An Intimate Evening of Blues: Eli Cook — The Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. 6-7 p.m. Complimentary cake, champagne and visual arts demonstration. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11. $20. 399-1750.
We Will Rock You Dance Party with Fossils of Rock — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock n roll. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $13.50. 529-1000.