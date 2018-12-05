If you go

What: Live Theatre Workshop’s production of “Snoopy!!!”

By: Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw and Michael L. Grace, based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz

Director: Samantha Cormier

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 29. The only show on Dec. 29 is at 3 p.m.

Where: Live Theatre, 5317 E. Speedway.

Cost: $10-$12

Reservations/information: 327-4242 or livetheatreworkshop.org.

Runtime: About 2 hours, with one intermission.