FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — Register at events@hetherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. July 2-Sept. 17. $10. 1-203-470-9549.
The Studio. Intermediate class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 8 and 15. $5. 465-6561.
YOGA
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in The Foothills UMC Community Center, 4625 E. River Road. Seniors welcome. Mats and props provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5 and 7. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 6 and 8. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Free. 268-9030. downtowntucson.org.
Animal Yoga: Packrat Playhouse — Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. A 30 minute activity led by education staff followed by exclusive playtime before opening the playhouse to the public. Developmentally appropriate activities focus on science, language, exercise, and socialization through hands-on activities and play. Also meet a live animal and go home with a fun prize. Ages 2-5 years. At least one adult chaperone is required and is included in the program price. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 9. $10. 883-2702. desertmuseum.org.
Yin & Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Yoga for Healthy Aging Workshop Series: Balance — Tucson Yoga Studio, 148 S. Fourth Ave. Workshops are appropriate for relatively healthy and physically able participants. 9:15-11:15 a.m. Aug. 10. $35. 988-1832. tucsonyoga.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 8-9 a.m. Aug. 11. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Ages 50 and up. 9-10:45 a.m. Aug. 11; 10:45 a.m.-noon. Aug. 11. $15. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
MARTIAL ARTS
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Qigong - Healing Tao — Junior League of Tucson, 2099 E. River Road. Session will include eight sections of Brocade, Qi Self Massage for Rejuvenation, Morning Routine for Vitality, Balance, Harmony. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10. $35. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.