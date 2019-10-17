NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Free. 628-8533. cafealacarttucson.com.
All Right Now Dance Party with the Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and roll and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-open dancing. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Kinda Kinks Halloween show — Rockabillys grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume (no face masks). Music and dancing. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 888-1900.
Jukebox Junqies — Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 299-2020. loewshotels.com.
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Soul, blues, funk and jazz. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. 797-1233. theparishtucson.com.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337. geekswhodrink.com.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art. Jazz, soul and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 628-8533. cafealacarttucson.com.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move lesson; 8:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044. tsdc.net.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865. tucsonaz.gov.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090. crispycaller.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $3. 791-4931. tucsonaz.gov.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Michael Jackson's Thriller Class/Flash Mob Prep — Tucson Movement Arts, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, Ste. 131. Learn a shortened version of Thriller dance. Zombie attire encouraged. Call to register. 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30. $15. 730-6637. tucsonmovementarts.com.
I Love Rock and Roll Dance Party with Roadhouse — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance music from rock, country, blues and Zydeco. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.