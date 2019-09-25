SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors, beginner West Coast Swing lesson, fundamentals class, cool move class and general dancing. Call for class times. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044. tsdc.net.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. $3. 791-4865. tucsonaz.gov.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers with live music. Introductory lesson and open dancing. 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 5. $10. 762-6707. tucsoncontradancers.org.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $3. 791-4931. tucsonaz.gov.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. Dancing lesson and open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Modern Square Dance Class — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. This modern version of square dancing uses a variety of music including: rock, modern pop, techno, country, jazz, and traditional. No experience needed. Ages 8 and up. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16. $45 for eight sessions. 820-4749. sardasa.org.