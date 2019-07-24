COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Aug. 3. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Show People — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3, 8 and 9; 3-5 p.m. Aug. 4. Through Aug. 24. $20. 327-4242.
Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tabitha discovers a monster living under her bed. So the two team up and travel to Underthebedland to use their creativity and prove that all of us, monsters and humans, are great despite of our differences. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Through Aug. 11. $10. 327-4242.