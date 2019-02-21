FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Arizona Tree Festival and Climbing Championship — Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Arizona arborists will participate in a tree climbing competition throughout the day that is designed to simulate the challenges they face in their daily work. Exhibit tables, participating in a tree tour, food trucks and family activities. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2. Free. 1-602-354-3023.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 702 S. Marvin Ave. Variety of readings. 18 and up. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2. $20 tax deductible donation per 15 minute reading. 461-2910.
Sound Walk — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Led by local field recordist David Dearmore, this hike will aim to hone participants’ ability to discriminate between the multitudes of signals which buffet the ear of the city dweller, through a combination of “naked-ear” and amplified listening. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 2. $30. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival — Kief-Joshua Vineyards, 370 Elgin Road, Elgin. Includes 18 of Arizona’s top wineries and acclaimed winemakers and musical performances all day. Local vendors will provide a variety of food, art, jewelry and more. Tickets include: a souvenir wine glass and 10 wine sampling tickets. Tickets at azgrapes.eventbrite.com and at the door. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2 and 3. $30. 455-5582. eventbrite.com.
Sol Fest — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Enjoy craft beers from local breweries, wines from local wineries, spirits from local distilleries, a buffet of local farm fresh foods, and live entertainment. Ages 21 and up. Noon-6 p.m. March 2. Free. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
Tucson's Got Talent — The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. This event is an opportunity for youth and all, ages 10 to 110 years old, to showcase their various talents while raising awareness for a great cause and have fun. Those interested in participating can register at ColbyOlsenFoundation.org/contestant/. 2-6 p.m. March 2 and June 1. $5. 343-9139. colbyolsenfoundation.org.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Parmesan crusted chicken, garlic noodles, salad, roll and homemade dessert. Smoke free, child friendly dining room. Public welcome. Proceeds benefit scouting endeavors. 5-7 p.m. March 2. $9; $6 child plate. 762-5652. post109.org.
Griffin Gallop Cross Country Challenge — Green Fields School, 6000 N. Camino de la Tierra. The mud run and fun run will make way around the campus loop and end up on the grassy green quad for breakfast and music. All registered participants will receive special 10th anniversary Gallop race socks and entry into our raffle. 8-10 a.m. March 3. $35. 297-2288. greenfields.org.
31st Annual Tucson Collectible Toy Show — Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. Toys from antique/vintage to modern collectible with 500 plus tables. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3. $8. 1-602-396-3572. azcollectorsmarket.wixsite.com.
Tucson's Mutt Mingle — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Bring your four-legged friends for a meet and greet. Music by Tucson local Brokedown Palace, food trucks and shopping. SAAF will be collecting animal food donations for their Pawsitive Friends Pet Food Bank and RAD Rescue Inc. and Tucson’s Cause for Canines will be facilitating live adoptions. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 3. Free. 815-6099. cenergievents.com.
Oódham Tash — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Art, music, crafts, and heritage. Celebrate the original residents of Tumacácori. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 3. $7. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Mardi Gras Jazz Mass and Creole Brunch — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. The Original Wildcat Jazz Band presenting dixieland and other music, including songs to be sung to, as part of the service. Immediately following, a free brunch of red beans, sausage, jambalaya and king cake will be served. 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 3. Free. 887-5127. doveofpeacetucson.org.
30th Anniversary Open House — Lifestyle Hearing Solutions, 6425 E. Broadway. Lunch with refreshments, prizes, gift basket raffle, hearing aid kits and demonstrations of new technology. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7. Free. 323-0999. lifestylehearingsolutions.com.
Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention — Old Tucson Studios, 201 W. Kinney Road. America’s first and only Steampunk convention and festival. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 8-10. $53. 000-0000. wildwestcon.com.
Friday Night Food Truck Party — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Music, dancing, happy hour and more. 5-10 p.m. March 8. Free. 298-1983. medellavina.com.
Future Innovators' Night — Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Explore 50 Hands-on science activities, interactive demonstrations, meet the brightest young minds in Southern Arizona, experience the top 2,000 projects that will change our future and win a science raffle basket. 5:30-8 p.m. March 8. Free. 273-8259. sarsef.org.