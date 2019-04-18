Tucson community organizations are gearing up for the Easter holiday with activities for the whole family.
Saturday egg hunts will prepare little ones for what’s in store on Easter Sunday, and music and activities will get you in the spring mood.
If you’re planning a hunt of your own, keep in mind the life of Easter eggs.
Preparation begins with a dip in water to be hard boiled, then dyed or painted into thinking the new colored hardware will bring everlasting peace and love. Finally the egg is taken away from it’s safe and protected carton and hidden in various locations.
Some will be left in a too-well-hidden location to rot until their smell is too much to bear. Others land in the wrong hands or paws and eaten before making it into the famous Easter basket. The lucky ones — the eggs that make it without any cracks or shell missing — make it back into the carton. From there, they can go into the refrigerator to later be made into a deviled egg, an egg salad sandwich or any other meal. After all, eggs are intended to be eaten.
Happy hunting!
Family Fun Fest — Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road. Egg hunts, crafts, a petting zoo, inflatables, train rides, a puppet show, an illusionist and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. Free. 298-5395.
Hippity Hoppity Easter — Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive. Join the Easter Bunny for an indoor Easter egg hunt, bag decorating, sweet treats, pictures, play time and an Easter goody bag to take home. 9-10:30 a.m. April 20. $17 per child. 219-0535.
Easter Egg Hunt — Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. There will be jumping castles, popcorn, cotton candy and hundreds of candy-filled eggs. 10 a.m.-noon. April 20. Free. 296-8501.
Communitywide Easter Egg Hunt — Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Join Sabino Road Baptist Church for crafts, door prizes and egg hunts for ages 1-4, 5-7 and 8-12. There will be a designated area for children with special needs. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the egg hunt at 10 a.m. Preregister online at sabinoroad.org/registration/egghunt. 10-11:30 a.m. April 20. Free. 298-9493.
Hip Hop and Wagen Tails — Broadway Houghton Market, Broadway and Houghton. Last year 375 plastic eggs were given out. Animals and photos with the Easter Bunny, create an Easter basket, egg hunt and prizes. Benefiting Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank nonprofit organizations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20. Free. 982-2645.
Easter Eggstravaganza — Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley. Four different egg hunt age groups, a petting zoo, food trucks, crafts, games, competitions and the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt, 10 a.m. ages 0-2; 10:15 a.m. ages 3-4; 10:30 a.m. ages 5-7; 10:45 a.m. ages 8 and up. 9 a.m.-noon. April 20. Free. 544-1900.
Easter ExtravaganZoo — Reid Park Zoo, 1030 S. Randolph Way. Hunt for eggs, learn about the Zoo’s animal ambassadors, enjoy activities and meet the Easter Bunny. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with age-specific Easter egg hunts throughout the zoo (bring your own basket). Eggs will be turned in for a treat bag. At 9 a.m., enjoy breakfast, activities and meet the zoo’s animal ambassadors and the Easter Bunny. After breakfast, guests may visit the zoo. 8-10 a.m. April 20 and 21. $35; $25 children. 837-8178.
Spring Festival — Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas. Egg hunts, food trucks and the Easter bunny. First age group for egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. Free.
Easter Eggstravaganza — Avalon Organic Gardens and EcoVillage, 2074 Pendleton Drive, Rio Rico. Gates open at 9 a.m. Games, hayrides, pony rides, face painting, live music and dancing, fresh local organic food and a tour of the ecovillage. 9-11:30 a.m. enjoy hayrides, pony rides and face painting; 11:30 a.m. games and activities for kids of all ages; 12:30 p.m lunch buffet. Performances include TaliasVan’s 50-voice Bright & Morning Star Choir & Orchestra, The Brilliant Evening Stars youth band, as well as dance by students of Global Community Communications Schools for Teens & Children. Entrance fees include hayride, games, entertainment and lunch buffet. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $12 ages 18 and up; $10 ages 5-17; $5 ages 4 and under. $5 pony rides and $2 face painting. Proceeds benefit the Global Community Communications Schools for Teens & Children nonprofit. Anyone who cannot afford the fees can barter salable art or other valuable items in exchange. 520-398-2542. A tour of Avalon Organic Gardens & EcoVillage is offered after the entertainment. $15 ages 18 and up; $5 age 12-17; free for ages 11 and under.
Easter Brunch — Hilton Tucson El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road. Reservations recommended. Egg hunt and holiday crafts. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $22-$59. 544-5000.