“Things Being What They Are” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Steve Wood and Stephen Frankenfield play combative neighbors who find solace in each other. The dark comedy clips along and playwright Wendy MacLeod gives us a play with as much depth as there is laughter. Samantha Cormier directs. The two-hour (with intermission) performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays through July 20. No show July 4. $15 on Thursdays; $20 all other performances. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Space Trek” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. This spoof of “Star Trek” is full of laughs and rock ‘n’ roll. Captain James P. Trek is on a mission that should bring the universe peace. But there are some bad guys with different ideas. 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 6 and 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Through Aug. 29. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
"Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem" — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tucsonan Richard Gremel is turning out to be a prolific playwright for children’s theater. This is his latest; David Ragland did the music. Tabitha is a little girl who insists there is a monster living under her bed. But it’s a secret she must keep — her parents think she has a wild imagination, and she is sure they won’t believe her. Tackling the issue on her own, Tabitha and the monster team up and travel to Underbedland, where they are able to prove that differences between people — and monsters — should be embraced. Samantha Cormier directs and the cast is made up of Taylor Thomas, William Seidel, Danielle Dodge and Mike Saxon. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11. No show July 21. $7 for kids, $10 adults. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.