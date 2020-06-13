Space for Tucson artists, creatives returns following coronavirus closure

“It was always intended to be a space where we could really reinvent what collaboration looked like,” Marquez said.

For example, a weaver who also cooks might team up with a culinary artist working out of the teaching kitchen, one of four designated spaces, Marquez said. Cooks who also are interested in dance might discover collaborations with dance studios using the space to rehearse.

“This was a functional space to where anyone and everyone could find a place to feel comfortable,” she said.

In addition to the teaching kitchen, Catalyst has a recording studio, a robotics lab, a main performance venue that was used for holiday shows in December, and an arts and crafts studio with a kiln.

The Oro Valley-based SAACA, which hosts arts and culinary events and concerts throughout Southern Arizona, had been working on Catalyst since March 2019, when Tucson Mall approached the group. The mall had worked with SAACA on its farmers markets and bought into SAACA’s vision of arts driving economic development.