“Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tucsonan Richard Gremel is turning out to be a prolific playwright for children’s theater. “Tabitha Turnpike” is his latest; David Ragland did the music. Tabitha is a little girl who insists there is a monster living under her bed. But it’s a secret she must keep — her parents think she has a wild imagination, and she is sure they won’t believe her. Tackling the issue on her own, Tabitha and the monster team up and travel to Underbedland, where they are able to prove that differences between people — and monsters — should be embraced. Samantha Cormier directs and the cast is made up of Taylor Thomas, William Seidel, Danielle Dodge and Mike Saxon. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11. No show July 21. $7 for kids, $10 adults. 327-4242.
Cabaret Boheme’s “Anything Goes” — Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St. Big D and the Love Muscles will provide live musical accompaniment to a smorgasbord of modern and retro acts in the traditional Vaudeville style and Tucson’s belly dance troupe, HipNautique. Shows run two hours with a 15-minute intermission. A cash bar will be open. Ages 18 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 28 and 29. $25. 668-5808.
“Space Trek” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. This spoof of “Star Trek” is full of laughs and rock ‘n’ roll. Captain James P. Trek is on a mission that should bring the universe peace. But there are some bad guys with different ideas. 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 6 and 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Through Aug. 29. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.