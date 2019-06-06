Opening
“Space Trek” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the universe. Continues through Aug. 29. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“Murder on the Nile” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road in the Tucson Mall. Kay Ridgeway is taking a honeymoon cruise on a paddle steamer chugging down the Nile River. Everything should be perfect, and it is, until murder walks in. And there are plenty of people who had reason to commit it. This is classic Agatha Christie. Ron Kari directs. 7-9 p.m. June 8 and 15; 2-4 p.m. June 9 and 16. $17. 888-0509.
Last chance
“Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tyler West, a recent University of Arizona theater graduate, has penned this children’s show; Michael Martinez has written the original music. The opening number of the Quirkus Circus has begun, but the ringmaster is missing. Can the show go on? It must. And the audience will need to help out. Final performance is 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 9. Last chance. $10. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
Continuing
“Appropriate” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The bickering Lafayette family is not particularly close, but when the patriarch dies they all come together, with not very congenial results. As they try to unpack a lifetime stuffed into his house, they discover some very unsavory things about the deceased. “Be prepared to laugh, gasp and possibly squirm in your seat and shed a tear,” said the Star in a glowing review. Glen Coffman directs and Rhonda Hallquist, Adam Denoyer, Keith Wick, Bree Boyd, Ella James, Alexander Cramton, Cliff Madison and Emily Gates make up the cast. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 6-8, 13 and 14; 3-5 p.m. June 9. Through June 15. $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.