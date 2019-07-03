COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. Through Sept. 15. $5. 398-5618.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. July 12. Free. 289-8076.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. Comic Chaos performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. July 13. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. July 13. $8. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Middletown by Will Eno — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. Metaphysical musings on life and death bubble up from the everyday people on the streets of contemporary Middletown, USA. 7:30-9:45 p.m. July 11-13, 18 and 19; 2-4:15 p.m. July 13, 14. Through July 21. $38. 551-2053.
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Things Being What They Are — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. As up-and-coming Bill readies a new condo for himself and his soon-to-arrive wife, he gets an unexpected visit from Jack, who at first appears to be a nightmare neighbor. What follows is a sharp comedy about the lives we dream of having versus the lives we end up living. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 11-13, 18 and 19; 3-5 p.m. July 14. Through July 20. $20. 1-502-327-4242.
Tuck Everlasting: The Musical — Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster longs for adventure. When she meets the Tuck family and discovers they hold the secret to immortality, she faces an extraordinary choice: return to her own family or join the Tucks on their never-ending journey. 7-9:30 July 13; 2-4:30 p.m. July 14. $20. 319-0400.
Walken In His Shoes — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. The four members of the Christopher Walken Club take impersonating CW to a whole different level. Sit in on a CWC meeting as their world is turned upside-down when a female wants to join the club. 2-3:30 p.m. July 13 and 14; 7-8:30 p.m. July 13. $12. 888-0509.
Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tabitha discovers a monster living under her bed. So the two team up and travel to Underthebedland to use their creativity and prove that all of us, monsters and humans, are great despite of our differences. 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 14. $10. 327-4242.