Spread family cheer with Ballet Tucson's 'The Nutcracker'

Christmas is in two days. Your family is in town. In less than 48 hours, the children will soon all be nestled in bed, while visions of sugar plums dance through their heads.

Now, you can offer them some visual inspiration of what that might look like with Ballet Tucson performances of “The Nutcracker” taking place at Tucson Music Hall, Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 26.

The Sugar Plum Fairy joins Clara, the Mouse King and the Nutcracker himself in this classic E.T.A. Hoffmann tale, put to music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

More than 100 performers, including 50 local children, will take to the stage for four performances, led my prima ballerina Jenna Johnson.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday; 3 p.m. Friday; and at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Tucson Music Hall is at 260 S. Church Ave. Ticket are $37-$65 with discounts available through ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit ballettucson.org.