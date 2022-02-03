 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring arts schedules needed

Tucson Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Jose Luis Gomez, has several shows slated this spring.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

A new year means new performances in dance, theater and music on the horizon. 

Have an event this spring you'd like to share with readers?

Email all the details to caliente@tucson.com and we will include it in our Spring Arts Preview, set to run this year on March 3. 

All submissions must have "Spring Arts Preview" in the email subject line. 

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 21.  

