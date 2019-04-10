Spring Fling is returning to the University of Arizona mall for its 45th season, with an expected guest count of more than 25,000 over three days.
The student-run carnival features rides, games, food and entertainment.
This year, canned goods will be collected on behalf of the UA Campus Pantry, which addresses food insecurity at the university. Suggested donations include peanut butter, jelly, cereal, hearty soups and canned protein items.
Admission is $5. Those with a UA CatCard, military identification and children 7 and younger are free.
Spring Fling runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 12; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 13; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
There is a clear-bag policy for Spring Fling. Permissible bags are:
- Clear plastic or vinyl not exceeding 12” x 6” x 12”.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, after being searched.
For more information, head to springfling.arizona.edu