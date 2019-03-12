CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Spring Moon Shakuhachi Concert — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Paul Amiel on The shakuhachi, Japan’s traditional bamboo flute. To guarantee a space at this limited-seating special event, advance payment of a non-refundable admission fee of $18 is required. 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 21. $18. 303-3945.
An Evening with The University of Arizona Studio Jazz Band — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Directed by Dr. Angelo Versace. 7-9 p.m. March 21. $15. 399-1750.
An Evening of Jazz and Percussion — University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music-Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Join drummer, John Riley in combination with faculty from the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music. Also, percussionist Sean Dowgray. Tickets only available at the door. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 23. $10. 621-1655.
Popular, rock, country
Heather Hardy Band in a fundraiser for TIHAN — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. In conjunction with TIHAN who provides support for people living with HIV by creating an inclusive network of religious, secular, corporate and non-profit organizations. Entry will be by donation of $20 or more. 7-10 p.m. March 22. 207-2429.
Strait Country: A Tribute to Country Music's Living Legend — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. March 23. $25. 529-1000.
Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim: Tucson Symphony SuperPops — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Their hits include Gypsy, West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera and more. 7:30-9:30 March 23; 2-4 p.m. March 24. $30-$77. 882-8585.
An American Songbook — Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Miravista Lane. Fusing folk and American pop. 3-5 p.m. March 24. $10. 303-6474.
The Brothers Reed — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. From heavy metal to reggae and rock, to punk, country, funk and folk. 6-9 p.m. March 24. Free. 207-2429.
Luther College Concert Band — Community Performance and Art Center. Directed by Joan deAlbuquerque. 4-6 p.m. March 25. $20. 399-1750.
Bring Back That Lovin' Feeling: A Salute to the Righteous Brothers and Blue-Eyed Soul — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. March 25. $25. 886-9428.
Mark Mulligan and Thom Shepherd — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Rock and country. 7-8 p.m. March 26. $35. 398-2371.
Hot Stuf: A Symphonic Tribute to Donna Summer — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Crystal Stark. 7:30-9 p.m. March 27. $45. 825-2818.
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court. Rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. March 29. $5. 207-2429.