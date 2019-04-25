CONCERT
Classical
UA Faculty/Staff Choir Spring Concert — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Mixed-voice choir and small groups with wide range of choral selections, including classical, popular and spiritual selections. 7-9 p.m. May 3. Free. 621-6107.
Wild Things in the Chamberhood — Joel D Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Violin, cello and harp accompany readings from Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are” plus poems by Shel Silverstein. 11 a.m.-noon. May 4. Free. 1-510-219-6314. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Outreach Honor Band — Fred Fox School of Music. 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 4. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Tucson New Horizons Band Concert — Fred Fox School of Music. In conjunction with the UA Outreach Honor Band, the concert will culminate with two side-by-side pieces with the two ensembles combined. 1:30-3 p.m. May 4. Free. 621-3394. facebook.com.
The Foothills Philharmonic Spring Concert — Catalina Foothills High School Auditorium, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Conducted by Laszlo Veres, featuring Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21, Verdi's La Forza and more. 2-4 p.m. May 5. $10. 209-7564.
Sonora Winds Concert — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Incantation and Dance, Second Suite for Band, Yagi-Bushi, Stars and Stripes. 7-8:30 p.m. May 8. Free, donations appreciated. 850-2523. sonorawinds.homestead.com.