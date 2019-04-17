OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Birds of a feather...
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. April 25. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. April 27. 724-5375.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8-11 a.m. April 27. 377-5060.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. April 27 and May 1. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Get out and move
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 25-29. 377-5060.
In-Depth Tour: Baseball Field — Hi-Corbett Baseball Field, 700 S. Randolph Way. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Hi-Corbett Baseball Field and gain insight on game-day operations. Reservations required. 10-11:30 a.m. April 25. 621-5130.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to discover the variety of cacti that inhabit the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. April 25; 10:15-11 a.m. April 26. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. A short walk which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. 11:15-noon. April 26. 733-5158.
Spring Enchanted Evenings — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Stroll after dusk in a beguiling fairy tale. Lighting the way will be the bewitching radiance of glowing lanterns and evocative recorded Japanese folk melodies played on the koto-the 13-stringed national instrument of Japan, the shamisen-Japanese lute, and the shakuhachi bamboo flute. Food Truck available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 26-28. $15; $5 ages 3-15. 303-3945.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. 6-9 p.m. April 26. Donations accepted. 724-5375.
History Hike — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In Balance Ranch Road/Keeler Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a history hike. This is a three-mile round trip hike over trails and uneven ground. The return walk is gradually uphill. No shade, suitable footwear and bring water. 9-11 a.m. April 27. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. April 27. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Feel free to bring a lawn chair. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 27. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-9:30 and 9:30-11 a.m. April 27 and 30. 724-5375.
Traditional Technologies — Mission Garden. Preservation Archaeologist Allen Denoyer from Archaeology Southwest gives a hands-on opportunity to learn about prehistoric technologies. Come and experiment with making or using the kinds of tools archaeologists find in Tucson-area excavations, including projectile points, ground stone, atlatls and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Park-to-Park Hike: Park Rx Day — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Get outside and hike the Anza Trail between Tumacácori and Tubac to earn a I Hike for Health pin. Catch the free shuttle back to to starting point. 8 a.m.-noon. April 28. 377-5060.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques used to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. April 29. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on a 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. April 29 and 30. 733-5153.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. A short stroll in the garden to identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants/animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure safety. 10:15-11:15 a.m. May 1. 733-5158.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 10:15-11 a.m. May 3. 733-5158.