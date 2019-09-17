OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 26. $5. 724-5375.
Health at Jacome: Yoga in the Park — Jacome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for Hatha Yoga classes in the park. 7-7:30 a.m. Sept. 26. 268-9030.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 28. 724-5375.
National Public Lands Day — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Free entrance to all national parks today. Glove up and pitch in. Earn service hours, a prize and a coupon good for free entrance to any federal fee area. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 28. 377-5060.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, snack and suitable footwear. 7-10 a.m. Sept. 28. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 28. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 26. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River, tour the 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 29. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $20. 837-8119.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds such as flycatchers, hummingbirds, raptors and woodpeckers. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 3. 724-5375.
History Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Includes a tour of the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, as well as a lunch at La Cocina. 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Oct. 3. $60. 837-8119.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt Lemmon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Hike will head toward Sycamore Reservoir with total distance at the discretion of the guide. Meet directly at the trailhead or meet near McDonalds at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway by 8 a.m. to caravan up to the trailhead. Bring lunch or snack. No smoking. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. 749-8700.