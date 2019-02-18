From changing jobs to leaving relationships, at one point or another, we've all had to take big risks, make life-altering shifts, or completely start over.
Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson in partnership with Startup Tucson, is sharing stories about the times in life when we've had to pivot.
Six community members will take the stage on February 19 at the Rail Yard to share their true, first-person stories about the pivots in their lives.
Among them is local author Adam Rex, who will be telling about the biggest pivot in his life — adopting his son.
Entrepreneur Janelle Briggs will be sharing a story about three monumental conversations in her life, and how those shaped her into the person she is today.
And Andrea Carmichael, who works at a non-profit, will be sharing about how practicing ballet helped her find the confidence to live as her true self.
Hear these tellers, and three others, share their stories next Tuesday! These storytelling nights routinely sell out. Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers!
Details
When: Tuesday, February 19. 6 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Rail Yard, 610 S. Park Ave.
Tickets: $10 general audience, $7 students. Get tickets here.
More: Food and drink will not be available on site. However, Barrio Brewing Company is just down the road!