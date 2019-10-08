BOOK EVENTS FOR OCT. 13-19
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion "Dreamers of the Day" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Mary Doria Russell. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 13. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Steampunk Book Group "Reticence" — Antigone Books. By Gail Carriger. 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 13. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Library Fall Book Sale — Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Ex-library books, DVDs, vinyl records (classical and jazz), sheet music and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16. Books range from $1-$2. 206-6821. instagram.com.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. Ages 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. Babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 15. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 16. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English. For babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Theodore Dreiser (1871-1945) "Will you Walk into my Parlor?" novella of political intrigue (1918). This event is for adults. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Oct. 17. 594-5285.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Book Discussion "Supper Club" — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. By Lara Williams. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
FRIDAY
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 18, 19; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 20. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Huge Used Book Sale — Arizona State Museum North, 1013 E. University Blvd. Most books priced under $5. Sales benefit the Arizona State Museum Library. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. 907-0884. az-arch-and-hist.org.
Book Release "Summoning Creatures" with Jessica Feinberg — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Questions and answer with the author. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
Unreal: Readings from The Writers Studio Tucson — Antigone Books. Join teachers Lela Scott MacNeil, Phil Ivory, Richard Leis, and Reneé Bibby for selected readings of poetry and prose that focus on the unusual, the dark, and the unreal. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
WOW Book Fiesta with Adam Rex and Pluto — Worlds of Words, 1430 E. Second St. Rex will guide us through interactive science centers featuring space and objects in orbit (that may or may not be planets). Light refreshments, listen to readings and explore Rex's books. All children must be supervised by a parent, guardian, or accompanying adult at all times. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 19. 621-9340. wowlit.org.
Clark Norton Book Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure." 2-3 p.m. Oct. 19. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.