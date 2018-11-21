KIDS STUFF
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay and hang out. Parents must register in advance. Ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 1. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Letters to Santa — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Craft materials provided to write a letter to Santa. All ages. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
Science Saturday: Stomp Rockets — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Make a stomp rockets and use the power of air to launch rockets. Ages 6 and up. Tickets will be available one hour before event. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 594-5200.
Sign and Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library. A Storytime that incorporates a beautiful visual language to help support and enhance a child's learning process. 10:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5200.
Gingerbread Man: Puppet Show — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. The Gingerbread Man meets lots of critters on his adventure through the Sonoran desert-and many ridiculous antics ensue. Tickets will be available one hour before event. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5200.