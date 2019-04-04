CONCERTS
Classical
UA Graduate String Quartet — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Beethoven, Dan Coleman and Debussy. 7-9 p.m. April 11. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
First Annual UA String Solo Competition — Fred Fox School of Music. Finalists of the newly launched UA String Solo Competition performing movements from unaccompanied works for violin, viola, cello and bass. 7-9 p.m. April 12. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Sons of Orpheus 28th Annual Gala Spring Concert Series — The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. Directed by Grayson Hirst. Contemplative, inspiring, whimsical pieces, and cowboy classics. 7-8:30 p.m. April 12. $15. 484-3743. sonsoforpheus.org.
Classical Guitar Concert — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Three award-winning guitarists from the University of Arizona perform works by Bach to music of Latin America. 2-3:30 p.m. April 14. Free. 887-5127. doveofpeacetucson.org.
Arizona Repertory Singers: "A New Heaven" — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. 3-4:30 p.m. April 14. $18 in advance; $20 at the door. 329-7175. arsingers.org.
“Choralpassion” Arizona Choir — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Performing Hugo Distiler's works telling the story of Christ's passion using words from all four gospels. 3-5 p.m. April 14. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
7th Annual Palm Sunday Concert — St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7575 N. Paseo del Norte. Orchestral and choral orchestral works by Frescobaldi and Beethoven among others, as well as Rutter's Requiem. 3-4 p.m. April 14. Free. 297-7201.
Tucson Flute Club Spring Concert — St. Philip's In The Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Small ensembles and selections by the Southern Arizona Flute Orchestra. A silent auction will be held in conjunction with the concert. Dessert reception follows. 3-5 p.m. April 14. Free. 299-6421. tucsonfluteclub.org.
Green Valley Concert Band: "The Best Music of the Americas and All That Jazz!" — Sahuarita School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. "Crossover Concerto" featuring our director John Snavely on clarinet, "Jazz Concerto for Saxophone Quartet" featuring GVCB Sax Quartet, "American Overture for Band," "America the Beautiful" arr. by band member E. Raines. Works by Sousa, Bernstein, Moncayo/Osman, Hazo, "That's A Plenty" arr. by band member J. Parcel. 7-8:30 p.m. April 14. $10. 222-7357. greenvalleyconcertband.org.
UA Composers Showcase — Fred Fox School of Music. Student composition students. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 15. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Tenth Annual Lois Trester Piano Competition — Fred Fox School of Music. Student competition. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 16. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Yudai Ueda and LendAnEar Chamber Players — Fred Fox School of Music. Works by Ludwig van Beethoven and John Cage. 7-9 p.m. April 17. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
“Romances” UA Chamber Winds — Fred Fox School of Music. Chad R. Nicholson, conductor. 7-9 p.m. April 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
UA Steel Band — Fred Fox School of Music. UA Steel Band. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
ZOFO Piano Duet — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Sights and sounds reflecting the cultural, musical and artistic diversity of the world. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
DANCE
UA Dance: Horizons: Student Spotlight — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. A concert highlighting the culmination of their creative inquiry here at UA Dance, and a hint of what is to come from these artists shaping the future of dance. 7:30-9 p.m. April 18 and 24; 1:30-3 p.m. April 20 and 27; 6-7:30 p.m. April 21. $25. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
UA Dance: Spring Collection — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre. From contemporary to neoclassica. 7:30-9 p.m. April 19, 20, 25-27; 1:30-3 p.m. April 21 and 28. $35. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
OPERA
The Marriage of Figaro — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Figaro has fallen in love but it's complicated. Only forgiveness can untangle this knot of love, loyalty and understanding. 7:30-10 p.m. April 13; 2-5 p.m. April 14. $25-$150. 1-602-266-7464. azopera.org.