HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 13. 797-2001.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Columbua Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Marana Main Health Center, 13395 N. Marana Main St. Fun, interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes/prediabetes and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 305-3410.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Join us for support, education and discussion. This event is for adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 15. 594-5580.