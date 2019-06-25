HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.

Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 

Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 

Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist. One to two mile walk on level ground. 8-9 a.m. July 6. 795-7985.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Submit your wellness event at tucson.com/calendar and select the category health and wellness.

Tags