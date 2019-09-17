HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Exploring Weight Loss Options — St. Mary's Hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary's Road. R. Guillermo Higa will share options for weight loss, including bariatric surgery. Healthy happy hour snacks and mocktails will be served. Ages 18 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 24. 1-833-363-3720. carondelet.org.
Mental Health Series: Sleep Issues as We Age — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot. Kevin Goeta-Kreisler, MD from TMC Geropsychiatric Center shares information about getting a good night's sleep. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 25. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Pain Management: Minimally Invasive Treatment for Spine, Joints & Other Pain Sources — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Iftequar Siddiqui, PharmD, MD discusses what can be done for pain in joints, spine and other locations. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 26. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.