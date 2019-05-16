HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Group discussion for widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. May 20.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. An interactive six week workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Topics include: getting a good night's sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, pacing, managing emotions and more. Age 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. May 21, 28, June 4 and 11. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
The Eyes Have It — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Meet to share resources to enhance the quality of life for those and loved ones living with low vision. 3-4 p.m. May 23. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.