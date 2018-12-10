HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Group discussions with other widows and widowers. Free. 884-4570.
- Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. widowedtowidowed.org.