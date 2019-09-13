HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Caregiving is complicated and it's common to feel overwhelmed and confused. Join with others who are feeling the same to share your questions, get ideas, and feel less alone. 9-10 a.m. Sept. 16. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Stroke Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. For stroke survivors and their care partners. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 16. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Mini-conference: Living day-to-day with Dementia — Banner - University Medicine North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Building 2, 1st Floor Conference Room. Banner Alzheimer's Institute focuses on the basics and beyond of Alzheimer’s or related dementia's and its impact on our community. Arizona has the highest projected growth rate of Alzheimer’s disease in the country. Co-presented with Casa de la Luz. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 18. 694-6889. eventbrite.com.
National Medicare Education Week: Free Event for Seniors and Families with Medicare Questions — UnitedHealthcare MedicareStore, 4811 E. Grant Road. Designed to help equip seniors, Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers with the knowledge needed to make informed, confident decisions about their Medicare coverage. 9-10:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. 1-602-957-8881.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Join us for support, education and discussion. For adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 19. 594-5580.