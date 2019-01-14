HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Healthy Living with Ongoing Health Conditions — The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. Interactive workshop for those living with ongoing health conditions and their caregivers. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25. $20. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group discussions and support with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
The Eyes Have It — The Fountains at La Cholla. Meet to share resources to enhance the quality of life for those living with low vision and their loved ones. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 25. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
“Do You Really Need That Pill?” — Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Dr. Jennifer Jacobs shares tips on avoiding side effects, interactions, and other dangers of over-medication. Presentation and book signing. 1:15-2:15 p.m. Jan. 27. 594-5275.