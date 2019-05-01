HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Group discussion for widowers. 884-5470. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. May 6.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. An interactive six week workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Topics include: getting a good night's sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, pacing, managing emotions and more. Age 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4 and 11. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Marana Momentum Alliance Health and Wellness Fair — MHC Healthcare, 13395 N. Marana Main St., Marana. There will be vendors, live cooking demos, blood pressure checks, and kids activities. 9 a.m.-noon. May 11. 682-4111.
The Support Group for Facial Pain — TMC - Marshall Center, 5301 E. Grant Road. Support group with speakers and discussion. 10 a.m.- noon. May 11. 1-352-888-4646.
"Can’t Stop Falling" A Caregiver’s Love Story by Bill Stephenson — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Romantic, inspiring and helpful memoir that shares the challenges and joys of care-giving. Reservations recommended. Contact Bill Stephenson 878-7965. 3:30-5 p.m. May 12. Donations appreciated. 878-7965. lowehouseproject.com.