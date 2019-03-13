FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. $55 per month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. This beginner's class focuses a safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. This advanced class focuses is to Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Even though seated, you also work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. March 20. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners are welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Beginners are welcome for this introductory and ongoing Tai Chi practice. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
YOGA
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Peaceful Pelvic Therapuetic Yoga Class — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. Focuses on stretching, strengthening, softening, and stabilizing the pelvis. 6-7:30 p.m. March 19 and 26. $15. 834-4862. lyndirivers.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yoga for Humanitarian Aid — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This is a donation-based yoga class that benefits humanitarian aid groups in Arizona. All proceeds from class go to a designated group each month. All levels welcomed. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Donations appreciated. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Suitable for yoga beginners and those with more experience. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Bldg, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. March 18. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Capoeira Adult and Teen Classes — Movement Culture. Beginner. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WAYS TO SWEAT
Ab Fab - core workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A serious 30-minute core workout class that gets you in, out, and rocking that mid-section fitness. Class will help you safely engage and strengthen all the muscles of your core including abs, back, and sides. Wear workout clothes, sneakers or bare feet and bring water. 5-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
HIIT Workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. High energy class to experience the environment of a group fitness class paired with the ability to tailor your workout to your own needs and abilities...plus, a great playlist to pump you up while you move. Ages 16 and up. Wear sneakers and bring water. 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Burlesque Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. No dancing or stripping, just exercises that focus on arms, legs and core muscles. Always features sexy fun music playlists. Wear exercise attire to move in, bring a yoga mat if you have one and water. Class is usually done barefoot. Ages 16 and up. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays.$6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Algorhythm Fitness — Movement Culture Studio. A challenging full body workout including core. $10; $30 for 4 classes or $60 for unlimited monthly classes. Half off 1st class. Ages 18 and up. 12:15-1:15 p.m. March 24. $10. 870-0963.
Femme - Dance Choreography Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Some dance experience is recommended.It is fairly fast paced with the choreography. Wear clothes to move and bend in, like workout or yoga clothes. Wear sneakers and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Thursdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.