FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Intermediate Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. July 17. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce your stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. All ages. 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 18. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Yoga for Stress — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Expect breathing exercises and gentle stretching. Bring a mat or a towel. For adults. 6-7 p.m. July 15. Free. 594-5275.
Gentle Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Health at Jacome: Inspired Fitness — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Buti yoga. 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 20. Free. 428-8775. inspiredfitnessaz.com.
Yin & Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 8-9 a.m. July 21. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Ages 50 and up. 9-10:45 a.m. July 21; 10:45 a.m.-noon. July 21. $15. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. July 21. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Yoga Teacher Training Program: Informational Session — Sol Center, 3131 N. Country Club Road. Explore how you might fit into this unique program and the evolving world of Yoga teaching and training. RSVP solcenter.com/yoga-teacher-training-program/. 1:30-3 p.m. July 21. Free. 628-9642. solcenter.com.
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North — Westward Look Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. See Picacho Peak from the mat. Misters keep you cool for this upbeat all levels practice. BYOmat or towel. 7-9 p.m. July 21. $6. 322-6142. yogaoasis.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. 9th St Tucson. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
YoSoul Saturdays: Downtown — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness. Bring water and a mat. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $12. 603-8043.