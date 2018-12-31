FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. This beginner's class focuses on a safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. Class focus is to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Gentle but powerful chair class with slow movements to help improve leg strength, posture and balance. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays. $30. 465-2890.
Yoga
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. For students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Jan. 8. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. Students are introduced to movements and poses that encourage improved postural alignment and freedom from pain. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga All Levels — Mindful Yoga Studio. Class combines breathwork (pranayama) with a variety of physical postures (asanas) and deep relaxation (savasana). Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 8. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 9 and 13. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yoga: Energize and Strengthen Your Core — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Kathy Covington. Bring your own mat. For adults. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 594-5285.
Martial arts/Meditation
Silent Meditation — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Other workout ideas
Beat Cancer Boot Camp — Udall Park. Ramada 3, 7200 E. Tanque Verde. Fitness support group for all cancer survivors and those that support them. Everyone welcome. Ages 15 and up. Classes are eight week sessions. $96 for two days a week; $56 for one day per week. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 8-Feb. 26. $56. 419-8632. beatcancerbootcamp.com.