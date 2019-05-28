FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. June 3, 6. $55 a month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. April 30-July 16. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Easy to learn and relaxing. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 5. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Students are introduced to movements and poses that encourage improved postural alignment and freedom from pain. This class is for those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. A slower moving class focusing on Hatha yoga’s basic principles of alignment through individualized attention and instruction. Beginning students or those returning to yoga after an injury or other challenge will find this class to be very supportive in regards to their individual needs. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Restorative with Yoga Nidra Yoga Class — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. Restorative yoga is an antidote for chronic stress as it allows the body to release deeply held tension. 6-7:30 p.m. June 4 and 11. $15. 834-4862. lyndirivers.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. Donations accepted. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Comprehensive safely guiding physical, meditative, and yoga breathing techniques for optimal health. 9-10:45 a.m. Sundays; 10:45 a.m.-noon. Sundays. $15. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North — Westward Look Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Enjoy panoramic mountain views from the mat. See Picacho Peak. Misters keep you cool for this upbeat all levels practice. BYOmat or towel. 7-9 p.m. June 9. $6. 322-6142. yogaoasis.com.
Martial Arts
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture. Beginner Capoeira classes. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Children will begin to learn the basics of Tucson Capoeira Martial Arts through games and exercises. Students will develop balance, motor skills, coordination, speed, strength and more. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Other workout ideas
YoSoul Saturdays - Downtown — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Set to hip hop, rap, afro-caribbean, and latin music. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness into a blissful hour-long session. No fitness, dance, or yoga experience necessary. Bring water and a mat. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $12. 603-8043.