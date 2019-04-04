FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 a month.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. April 10, 17 and 27. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners are welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Hatha Yoga All Levels — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. This class combines breathwork (pranayama) with a variety of physical postures (asanas) and deep relaxation (savasana). Strong beginners welcome. Variations will be offered so all students can enjoy. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. March 16-June 29. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Martial arts/meditation
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Building, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. April 8. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St Tucson. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Children will begin to learn the basics of Tucson Capoeira Martial Arts through games and exercises. Students will develop balance, motor skills, coordination, speed, strength and more. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Other workout ideas
YoSoul Saturdays — A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness. $12.
Downtown — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. 603-8043.
South — Tucson Transformation Gym, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. 807-2011.