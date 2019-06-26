FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. heatherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. July 1. $55 a month. 780-6751.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano leads the class; beginners welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 12-Dec. 31. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. A slower moving class focusing on Hatha yoga’s basic principles of alignment through individualized attention and instruction. Beginning students or those returning to yoga after an injury or other challenge will find this class to be very supportive in regards to their individual needs. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. Donations accepted. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Ages 50 and up. 9-10:45 a.m. July 7; 10:45 a.m.-noon. July 7. $15. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. July 7. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
MARTIAL ARTS
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Feb. 23-Dec. 28. (excluding July 20). Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
YoSoul Saturdays - Downtown — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness. Bring water and a mat. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $12. 603-8043.