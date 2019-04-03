All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. April 12 and 19. 724-5375.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. April 11. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 11-15, 18 and 19. 377-5060.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. Call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. April 11.
Wild About Flowers — Saguaro National Park East. A walk for the serious flower fancier in search of what's blooming today, while discussing the subtler aspects of pollination, taxonomy, and wildflower habits and habitat. Suitable footwear and water. Ages 12 and up. 2-4 p.m. April 11. 733-5153.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Observe the varied landforms of bajadas, washes, and outcrops. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. 2-3:30 p.m. April 12 and 19. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. A short walk which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. 11:15-noon. April 12 and 19. 733-5158.
Night Walk at Saguaro National Park East — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations required, call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. April 12.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. An easy short walk in the garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 10:15-11 a.m. April 14 and 16; 2:15-3 p.m. April 13. 733-5158.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. April 13. 724-5375.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. April 13. 377-5060.
History Hike: Millville Ruins and Petroglyph Trail — Millville Ruins, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will lead a 2 mile walk on an uneven dirt and gravel trail that crosses through a deep wash. There is no shade. Suitable footwear and bring water. 9-11 a..m. April 13. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
I Hike for Health — Saguaro National Park West. Earn a free hiking medal as for hiking 3.5 miles. Water and suitable footwear. Meet at Sendero Esperanza Trialhead. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 12:30-4:30 p.m. April 13. 733-5158.
Junior Ranger Day — Tumacácori National Historical Park. Play, create, learn, and protect while enjoying the park with family. Games, refreshments, crafts and prizes available. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13. 377-5060.
Owl Stalk — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Pima County Naturalist Jeff Babson provides a brief overview of owl biology and then leads the group in search of owls. Age 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. April 13. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks in hope to find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. April 13. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. April 13 and 16. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. April 14. 664-4133.
Turquoise Trail Walking Tours — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Docent-led walking tour covers 2.5-miles. Turquoise Trail through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 14. $20. 837-8119.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through the Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. 3:15-4 p.m. April 15; 11:15-noon. April 17. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques used to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. April 15 and 16. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on a 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. April 15 and 16. 733-5153.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West. An 8 mile round trip hike that climbs 1,700 feet to the highest point in the Tucson Mountains. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and up. Reservations required at 733-5158. 3:30-10:30 p.m. April 15.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Stroll through the garden to learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and more. 11-11:30 a.m. April 16. 733-5153.
Birds, Birds, Birds — Saguaro National Park East. From hummingbirds to trogons come meet the common and not-so-common birds that are found in Southeastern Arizona and where to see them. 2-2:45 p.m. April 16. 733-5153.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. A half mile hike with a naturalist to explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. Learn what strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 3:15-4:45 p.m. April 16. 733-5158.
Arizona History Tour — University of Arizona, 811 N. Euclid Ave. Experience the University of Arizona through the eyes of an alumnus and learn the rich history and traditions that began over 130 years ago. Reservations required. 10-11:30 a.m. April 17. 621-5130.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 17. 724-5375.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk in the garden to identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. 10:15-11:15 a.m. April 17. 733-5158.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West. A 3.5 mini-talk, which gains 700 feet with some switchbacks near the top before reaching a ridge line for sunset. The descent is by the light of the moon. Discussions of water, geology, and plants will be highlighted. Ages 10 and op. Reservations required at 733-5158. 4:45-8:45 p.m. April 17.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A walk and talk with the saguaro as the focal point. 2:15-3 p.m. April 17. 733-5158.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. A walk in the garden learn how species perform a balancing act to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions. 3:15-3:45 p.m. April 18. 733-5158.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West. A short talk about the moon and the music of two of our volunteer musicians. Bring a chair. 8-8:45 p.m. April 19. 733-5158.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 19. 724-5375.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. A 2.5 mile hike that goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trialhead. 4-7 p.m. April 19. 733-5158.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to discover the variety of cacti that inhabit the desert. 10:15-11 a.m. April 19 733-5158.